MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) – Two juveniles face charges after an investigation into a vandalism spree in Whiteside County.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police were looking into five mailboxes and one home being damaged in and around Morrison in late December and again on Jan. 7 and Jan. 12.

The two juveniles are now charged with multiple counts of criminal damage to property in juvenile court. They were released into the custody of their parents.