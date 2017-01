Davenport, IA (KWQC) – Davenport Police are investigating a deadly car crash.

It happened just before 6:00 P.M. on January 30, 2017.

Police say Laura Kelly was driving eastbound on 2nd street when she hit two cars stopped at a stoplight.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not being released at this time.

Kelly is in the Scott County Jail facing several charges including homicide by vehicle.