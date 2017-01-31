Davenport Police look to identify armed robber

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are looking to identify the person who robbed the Dollar General store, 403 E. Locust St., Saturday night, January 28, 2017. The call came in around 8:55 p.m. for an armed robbery at the location.

Store officials say the suspect displayed a handgun in the robbery and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man 18-29 years old, 5 foot 8 inches to 6 foot tall, weighing around 170 pounds. They say he was wearing all black clothing.

We have requested surveillance photos and are waiting for a response from officials.

An investigation is ongoing, but police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via their mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”