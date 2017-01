East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) – East Moline Police are investigating a shooting involving several juveniles.

It happened around 9:00 P.M. on January 30, 2017.

Police found a 17 year old male who had been shot in the lower body.

He is expected to recover.

Investigators say before the shooting the victim was in the car with several others when they came across other juveniles they knew.