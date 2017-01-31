Keokuk police make arrest in murder investigation

KEOUKUK, Iowa (KWQC) – Police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death investigation. According to a news release, on around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, police responded to a report of a suspicious death in the 200 block of Concert.

After an investigation, with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Devan Joseph Williams of Keokuk. He was arrested Monday afternoon on a charge of 1st degree murder.

An autopsy is being conducted and the name of the victim will not be released until all family members have been notified.

Investigators say they believe this to be an isolated incident. They are still investigating the case and will release more information when it becomes available.