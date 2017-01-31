Mother saves baby, but dies in deadly house fire-UPDATED

shelby-carter
Shelby and baby

UPDATE: The fire chief confirmed the mother’s name as 21-year-old Shelby Carter.

WYOMING, Ill. (KWQC) – Firefighters in Wyoming, Ill. responded to a house fire around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, January 30, 2017.

Crews responded to a home on the 900 block of N. Galena Avenue. The fire chief tells KWQC that a mother and her 12-day-old baby were in the home when the fire started.

The mother strapped her child into a car seat and dropped the baby out a second story window in an attempt to save the child’s life. The fire chief says her plan worked and the baby is expected to be Okay. Unfortunately, the mother did not survive the fire. She was found on the second story near the window.

The house is a total loss. The Red Cross has come in to help the family.

The mother’s name is not being released at this time.

Photo courtesy of the Stark County News
Photo courtesy of the Stark County News

