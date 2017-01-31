Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid from Peoria, Ill.

The Defense Department on Monday identified the Navy SEAL killed during a raid on al Qaeda militants as Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens.

In a statement, Defense Secretary James Mattis said Owens, 36, “gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service.”

Owens was killed when his aircraft, an MV-22 Osprey, experienced what the Pentagon officials described as a “hard landing.”

Two other SEALs were injured in the landing, which occurred Sunday at a secondary staging area.

The purpose of the raid was intelligence gathering, Pentagon officials said, adding that al Qaeda’s affiliate in the region had been exporting plans globally.

But, one official told NBC News, “almost everything went wrong.”

A second SEAL was killed in a firefight and three more were wounded. Fourteen militants were killed, Pentagon officials said. Among them were three senior al Qaeda leaders, the officials told NBC News.

Nawar Al-Awlaki, the 8-year-old granddaughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, was also killed. Anwar was an American citizen and accused al Qaeda leader who himself was killed in a drone strike on Sept. 30, 2011.

Owens, who was from Peoria, Illinois, enlisted in the Navy in 1998 and earned numerous awards and decorations, including two bronze stars with a combat “V” for valor and heroic service.