President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee

By Published:
supreme-court-ap

(CNN) – President Donald Trump has announced his nomination for the Supreme Court of the United States.

Mr. Trump announced Tuesday that he is nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The 49-year-old federal appellate judge is from Colorado.

The Court has been operating with eight justices since the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

If confirmed, Gorsuch would continue the ideological balance that existed before Scalia’s death, with four conservatives, four liberals, and Justice Anthony Kennedy as a swing vote.

President Trump selected Gorsuch from a list of twenty potential justices compiled during his presidential campaign.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s