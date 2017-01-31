President Trump announces Supreme Court nominee

(CNN) – President Donald Trump has announced his nomination for the Supreme Court of the United States.

Mr. Trump announced Tuesday that he is nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The 49-year-old federal appellate judge is from Colorado.

The Court has been operating with eight justices since the sudden death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

If confirmed, Gorsuch would continue the ideological balance that existed before Scalia’s death, with four conservatives, four liberals, and Justice Anthony Kennedy as a swing vote.

President Trump selected Gorsuch from a list of twenty potential justices compiled during his presidential campaign.