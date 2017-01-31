Quad Cities On Pace For 3rd Least Snow On Record For Month Of January

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) — January 2017 has not been a very white one for the QCA. The Quad Cities has officially picked up 0.4″ of snow so far this month and with no measurable snow likely today it will likely go down as the third least snowy January on record.

The 0.4″ of snow this January is over an inch less than January 2016 when we only picked up 1.5″. The least snowy January’s on record were 1989 and 1944 when the Quad Cities only picked up a trace.

The winter season of 2016-2017 has seen below normal snowfall as well. So far we’ve picked up 14.2″, 10″ coming in November, while the average is 20″.

We still have several weeks winter and February does average 6.8″ of snow so it remains to be seen if we can catch up in the snowfall department.