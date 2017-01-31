Quad Citizens remember Jake O’s Grille as more than a restaurant

Related Coverage Fire at Rock Island restaurant shuts down Blackhawk Road-UPDATED

ROCK ISLAND, Il. (KWQC)- Monday morning a fire broke out at Jake O’s Grille in Rock Island damaging the entire building. The Rock Island Fire Department worked for several hours to contain the fire, putting out hot spots. Many area residents also stopped by the damaged building to take pictures. Many said the restaurant, formerly known as O’Melias, was not only a place to eat but a piece of Rock Island history. Doug Taylor was one of many who stopped by to take a look at the demolished building.

“It’s been a family business for many years and you just hate to see something like that go,” Taylor said.

The restaurant was built in the 1960s and operated under the name, O’Melia’s for several years. In the early 2000s, the restaurant changed owners and was named Jake O’s. Taylor said he and his family frequented the restaurant several times each year. In 1974, he and his wife celebrated their wedding rehearsal dinner at the restaurant.

“We knew the people who used to run it and it was just a really nice place to come.”

Fire crews worked throughout the day to contain the fire. Officials said the restaurant is considered a total loss.