Road to recovery: Kewanee man’s journey after surviving home explosion

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (KWQC)- Edd Bicker’s said he’s grateful to be alive, after escaping his home during an explosion nearly three weeks ago. Bickers had just moments to escape the house when he first realized something was not right.

“I got a weird smell and I thought, ‘what is that?’ and I started to turn around and get up and the house just literally blew up.”

Bickers said he crawled through fire and debris before he finally made it out of the house.

“Two neighbors one got under each arm and picked me up and took me across the street away from the house and it just fell in.”

Since the incident, Bickers has spent the last few weeks at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield where he has worked daily with therapists to regain strength. With therapists, he performs a variety of exercises, all while relearning how to dress himself and perform daily tasks with wounded hands.

“It’s just hard to believe that three weeks ago I was running around doing anything that I wanted to do and now here today I have to be careful where I put my hands,” Bickers said. It’ll all get better with time, but it’s going to take time.”

Bickers tells TV6 he was sent home from the hospital today. He plans to stay at his sister’s home until he decides whether he would like to rebuild or purchase a new house. Either way, he said he plans to stay in the Kewanee area.