Semi Surgeons

Fran Riley Feature

By Published:
fran-1-30-17

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) — Perhaps they are the unsung heroes of the trucking world. The mechanics who keep the big rigs running.

Ken Hunter is the instructor at Scott Community College’s Diesel Technology Class. Recently several of the students were learning how to repair a transmission.

The two year program is very much hands on and high tech. Computers are now used to troubleshoot. This technology helps a technician pinpoint what is or is not functioning properly beneath the hood.

The class covers the semis from top to bottom. Lights, engine, transmission, interior, air conditioning and tires. Employment of these types of technicians is on the rise. Diesel technology is a two year program at Scott. It has a very good track record.

The heroes beneath the hood. The technicians making sure that each rig is in safe and sound condition for truckers to hit the road safely!

