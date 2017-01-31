Three arrested in Henderson County on meth and cocaine charges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) — Three people were arrested on drug charges after two searches uncovered around a kilo of cocaine and over six ounces of methamphetamine.

On Friday, January 27, 2017, police obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 907 Pike St. in Oquaka, Ill. The warrant was executed around 8:25 a.m. and reulted in the seizure of numerous items involved with the distribution of illegal narcotics along with an illegal revolver firearm and around 60 grams of “ICE” Methamphetamine.

Later that same day, a search warrant was obtained for 1091 Township Rd. 1300 North, Gladstone, Ill. The second search warrant was executed at 2:25 p.m. and resulted in the seizure of six ounces of “ICE” Methamphetamine and around one kilo of powder cocaine.

Police say all drugs would be analyzed at a later date for the determination of the exact weight.

Arrested were 32-year-old Brianna B. Sullivan of Oquawka; charged with delivery of controlled substance – meth – 15 grams or more, a class X felony; wanted on warrant – failure to appear – fine payment.

Austin T. Adolph of Gladstone (31); delivery of controlled substance – meth – 15 grams or more, a class X felony.

Donny J. Blakley of Oquawka (40); delivery of controlled substance – meth – 15 grams or more, a class X felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class 3 felony.

All three suspects were lodged at the Henderson County Jail awaiting bond. Sullivan’s bond was set at $50,000, Adolph’s $250,000 and Blakley’s $100,000.