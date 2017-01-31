Trinity and Genesis asking public to follow temporary visitor restrictions

QUAD CITIES (KWQC)- Given the recent widespread flu activity at Quad Cities hospital campuses, UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Genesis Health System are implementing the following visitor restrictions. The policies are in place effective immediately until further notice.

Visitors should NOT come to the hospital if they are ill with upper respiratory symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.

People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit are required to wear a mask and must clean their hands before entering a patient’s room.

Children under 18 should not visit, including siblings.

No more than two visitors per patient at a time.

Those visiting patients in isolation for influenza will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

Siblings of the new baby may visit in Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby if they are healthy.

For more ways to protect against the flu, please visit www.cdc.gov.