Trinity and Genesis asking public to follow temporary visitor restrictions

QUAD CITIES (KWQC)- Given the recent widespread flu activity at Quad Cities hospital campuses, UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Genesis Health System are implementing the following visitor restrictions. The policies are in place effective immediately until further notice.
- Visitors should NOT come to the hospital if they are ill with upper respiratory symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.
- People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit are required to wear a mask and must clean their hands before entering a patient’s room.
- Children under 18 should not visit, including siblings.
- No more than two visitors per patient at a time.
- Those visiting patients in isolation for influenza will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.
- Siblings of the new baby may visit in Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby if they are healthy.
For more ways to protect against the flu, please visit www.cdc.gov.