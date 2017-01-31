Trinity and Genesis asking public to follow temporary visitor restrictions

flu

QUAD CITIES (KWQC)- Given the recent widespread flu activity at Quad Cities hospital campuses, UnityPoint Health® – Trinity and Genesis Health System are implementing the following visitor restrictions.  The policies are in place effective immediately until further notice.

  • Visitors should NOT come to the hospital if they are ill with upper respiratory symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.
  • People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit are required to wear a mask and must clean their hands before entering a patient’s room.
  • Children under 18 should not visit, including siblings.
  • No more than two visitors per patient at a time.
  • Those visiting patients in isolation for influenza will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.
  • Siblings of the new baby may visit in Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby if they are healthy.

For more ways to protect against the flu, please visit www.cdc.gov.

