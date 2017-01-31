Voters to select representative to House District 89 in special election

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – Tuesday, Jan. 31 voters in House District 89 will head to the polls for a special election. Their ballots will select a replacement for former Iowa House representative, Jim Lykam.

In December of 2016, Lykam won the special election to replace Joe Seng’s former seat in the state Senate.

Lykam officially took over the seat in the first two weeks of 2017. The new Iowa Senator’s party selected Monica Kurth as the Democratic candidate to fill Lykam’s former seat.

The Scott County Republicans chose Michael Gonzales to run for the open seat. Voters may be familiar with Gonzales. The Iowa House candidate lost to Lykam in December’s special election. The election for Seng’s former seat only brought out about 12 percent of eligible voters. Due to the importance of getting voters to the polls, Kurth and Gonzales both focused on informing voters just days before the election.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming out and doing action to make some changes,” said Kurth at a “Get Out to Vote” event she held Saturday, Jan. 28.

Meanwhile, Gonzales and volunteers spent time calling voters and asking them to head to the polls.

“We’re just doing everything and anything and any kind of media that we can as far as mailing, phone calls, if it takes knocking on doors everything and anything it takes to remind people to vote on Tuesday,” said Gonzales.

Polls open Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. For more on polling places and the election, head to the Scott County Auditor’s Office website.