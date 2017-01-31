World Relief Moline opens prayer public, aims to teach community how to get involved

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – People across the globe have been reacting to President Trump’s travel ban since it was signed on Friday, Jan. 27.

Locally, World Relief Moline said people have been reaching out to the non-profit, asking how they can help. Director of the local branch of the non-profit, Amy Rowell said they are trying to figure out how to give the community the tools to give back.

“We are extremely disappointing by President Trump’s announcement,” said Rowell. “It will dramatically impact refugees and the immigrant population.”

World Relief Moline had already decided to participate in World Relief’s nation-wide 24 hours prayer event, but over the weekend of Jan. 29, they decided to open their prayer time to the public.

Locals across the QCA are invited to meet at World Relief Moline’s office (1852 16th St. Moline) at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Rowell said they will have a period of prayer for the United States, organizers will provide tools people need to get involved and refugees may address the guests.

Rowell says she can’t imagine not being able to help those in need.

“The refugees that are coming to us have already been through so much in their lives,” said Rowell. “And to totally close the doors on them, as a Christian, I really struggle with that.”