Biggsville man charged with sexual assault involving 16-year-old

BIGGSVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) – A man from Biggsville has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual assault.

Zachery Harms, 26, was arrested Wed., Feb. 1, 2017 after an investigation. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says Harms is accused of having sexual contact with a 16-year-old female. The charge is a class 1 felony and carries four to 15 years in prison.

Harms was on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections, and officials say the charge violates the conditions of his parole.

Harms is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail without bond. A warrant has also been issued by the DOC for a parole violation.