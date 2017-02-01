Body found in Mississippi River

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL , Ill. (KWQC) – A body was found in the Mississippi River Wednesday near the Rock Island Arsenal. Arsenal staff first spotted the body at approximately 11:59 am.

Rock Island Arsenal Police and Fire worked with Rock Island County officials to pull the body from the river near the Arsenal’s hydroelectric dam. After Arsenal personal extracted the body from the river, they delivered it to the Rock Island County Coroner’s office.

The body has not yet been identified. When the coroner’s office has identified the deceased person, they will then notify next of kin.

