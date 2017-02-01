Branstad set to visit Muscatine, but still waiting on confirmation hearing

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – In December of 2016, President Trump selected Iowa Governor Terry Branstad to be the next Ambassador to China.

But, Gov. Branstad has had a long standing relationship with China, the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and the city of Muscatine. This all started almost 30 years ago, when Jinping visited Muscatine for the first time.

From 2011-2016, the pair visited their two countries. Gov. Branstad even spent time talking trade with China in 2015.

But now, almost two months after the Governor was chosen to be ambassador, a confirmation hearing date is still not set.

“I have not been confirmed yet, and I’m still in the process of filling out all the paperwork required,” said Gov. Branstad at a recent press conference.

The Govenor’s Office told TV6 that Gov. Branstad had filled out paperwork to start the transition process, but they have not received a date for a hearing. The Iowa Governor said other confirmation hearings have been held up by Democrats.

“I will say I think the Senate democrats have done the nation a disservice by preventing the Attorney General, and the new director for the new Secretary of State and others from being confirmed,” said Gov. Branstad. “Previously administrations have their major appointments confirmed at the time of the inauguration.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, residents in Muscatine get the chance to ring in the Chinese New Year with the future Ambassador to China. The event is free and open to the public. It’s being held at Calvary Church (501 W. Bypass 61) at 7 p.m.