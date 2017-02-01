Columbus Junction Police search for missing man

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) – Police are investigating a report of a man who is missing. Aaron Joseph Goff, 34, of Columbus Junction has been missing from his home on Locust St. since the early morning of Jan. 30, 2017.

According to a news release, Goff has been treated for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He may be wearing tan Carhart overalls and round toed work boots. He is believed to have left his home on foot, since police say he recently lost his driver’s license. Police say he works at the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction.

While no foul play is suspected, officials say there is no known reason for him to be absent from his home.

The Missing Warrior Alert,. American Warrior Alliance has issued a poster and alert on its Facebook page, asking for information on his whereabouts. If you know anything, call Columbus Junction police at 319 728-2421