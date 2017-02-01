Governor Branstad recognized at local Chinese New Year event

Muscatine, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa Governor Terry Branstad celebrated the Chinese New Year in a local community with close ties to China. He and hundreds in Muscatine enjoyed a special Chinese orchestra concert Wednesday night at the Calvary Church.

The governor, who President Trump selected as the next U.S. Ambassador to China, spent much of the evening in Muscatine. He met with some local leaders and honored guests from China at a reception prior to the concert. There was also some discussion on the relationship between the two countries moving forward under the Trump administration. Officials also recognized Branstad for helping to build close ties between Iowa and Chinese officials.

Branstad says he’s eager to work on improved trade relations, especially with the large amount of Iowa soybeans and pork exported to China. If his appointment is approved he will relocate to Beijing.

Many at the events said they are optimistic Branstad would be a good go-between for his old friend Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Trump.

“We think it is very important for us to keep up the good momentum of relationship. To keep it as steady, as smooth, as healthy as possible so we are so glad our old friend Governor Branstad is nominated by President Trump as the new US ambassador to China,” said Chinese Consul General Mr. Hong Lei of Chicago.

“I know it’s a big challenge. I know there’s a lot of issues we are going to have to deal with, but I think the long time friendship and respect we have for each other can help us overcome those challenges,” said Governor Branstad.

Governor Branstad says he expects to go before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for his confirmation hearing in late February or early March.