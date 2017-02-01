CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) — The New Year is bringing high hopes in downtown Clinton. There is an ambitious plan to bring more affordable housing to the downtown.

The city plans to restore rather than demolish. The Wilson Building will be converted into affordable loft apartments. The architecture is elegant. It is Clinton’s high rise in the heart of the city.

Several businesses made a commitment to stay in the downtown rather than relocate. Alberts Jewelry, the owners of Dudads Hallmark, and Boegels Mens Wear are excited about the future of the downtown.

Karen Rowell from the Downtown Clinton Alliance says establishing a master plan for the downtown is also high on the priority list.

Clinton resident Mike Kearney says downtown housing adds a new dimension. It creates a dynamic which could be very attractive for recent college graduates

Preserving history and adding affordable housing. High hopes in this city along the Mississippi River.

