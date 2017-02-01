Highway 92 closed at O Avenue in Louisa County, Iowa

LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — The Sheriff’s Department is reporting that Highway 92 at O Ave is closed down due to an accident. They say it will be closed for an extended period of time.

Officials say two semi were involved in an accident. One semi rear-ended the other, three miles east of Columbus Junction, Iowa.

One person was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Officials tell us there is a detour in place. Troopers are on scene directing traffic while two semi tow trucks work to clear the vehicles.

We have a crew on the way. Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates as we receive them.