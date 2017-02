DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI/CNN) – Have you made your pick for the game yet?

A baby rhino and her mother are making their Super Bowl predictions.

Tumani is the new rhino calf at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa.

She and her mom had to choose from two tires full of food, one labeled for the Falcons, the other for the Patriots.

And apparently the rhino enclosure is a house divided.

In the end, the baby rhino chose the Patriots and mom chose the Falcons.