Moline City Clerk files petition for reinstatement

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – A candidate petition debate from December has led to an investigation of Moline’s city clerk. The woman is now fighting to be reinstated as the investigation continues.

“I wish I had proofed them more closely, and that’s exactly the reason why the previous city attorney concluded that we include the disclaimer language in them,” said Moline City Clerk Tracy Koranda December 20, 2016.

A petition filed January 30, 2017, shows City Attorney Maureen Riggs, Ald. Mike Waldron and Ald. David Parker Jr. requested an investigation into Koranda’s December testimony on Jan. 3.

According the petition filed With Rock Island County court, a hearing was held regarding Koranda’s testimony. After this, council decided during an executive session on the Jan. 10 they would broaden the investigation. The petition did not make clear what that expansion included, aside from information from a separate committee Koranda served on.

Last Monday, Koranda requested her own investigation of city council.

In an e-mail to the city attorney and the city’s human resources manager dated Jan. 23, Koranda asks Riggs to investigate:

“..numerous violations of City policy, code of ordinances — ethics and conflict of interest matters involving the political witch-hunt currently being conducted by unnamed members of the City Council, against me in my role as City Clerk.”

Koranda names three aldermen she claims have a clear conflict of interest against her – Ald. Parker, who requested her ethics investigation, and Aldermen John Zelnio and Stephanie Acri. Zelnio and Acri were kicked off the april ballot for submitting un-numbered petitions

Koranda was placed on leave two days later. Her attorney tells kwqc — it’s because of the e-mail she sent. And indicates in the petition the action is a violation of Illinois’ Whistleblower Act.

Her attorney also says she was placed on leave after the appointment of interim city administrator J.D. Schulte. Koranda’s attorney says his appointment violates the state open meetings act, saying he was voted into his position without an item appearing on a meeting agenda.

This means at the time Koranda was placed on leave Schulte did not have the power to make that call.

Koranda and her attorney are asking that she be allowed to carry out her duties as all of this is investigated, siting a Substantial majority of people who are investigated are able to continue working through the process in the City of Moline.

We’ve reached out to Riggs about the investigation. She has not gotten back to us. TV6 has also not received a response from Ald. Zelnio and Ald. Acri.

Ald. Parker said he cannot comment on the investigation or anything relating to it at this time.

A hearing to discuss Koranda’s petition is set for Feb. 13.

As for the investigation requested by Koranda, the filed petition shows the allegations she brought against city council will not be looked at by Riggs. Outside counsel will investigate.