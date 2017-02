SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Some Scott County residents have a new representative.

In the special election held Tuesday, January 31, 2017, voters chose Democrat Monica Kurth to fill the vacancy in the 89th House District. Kurth beat Republican Michael Gonzales by a wide margin, nearly three-to-one.

Kurth will now fill the seat left vacant by Jim Lykam who resigned after he won another special election last month to serve in the Iowa Senate.