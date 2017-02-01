Muscatine man charged in Fulton hit-and-run

FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) — A man was charged with hit and run after an accident last Thursday afternoon, January 26, 2017. Police were called to a two car accident around 1:19 p.m. at the intersection of 6th St. and 3rd Ave. When they arrived they said the offending vehicle had fled.

Police say the person in the other vehicle had to extricated. they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

City crews were also called to the scene to repiar a fire hydrant that was damaged in the accident. The damaged hydrant also resulted in a boil order for the city.

Witnesses to the accident identified the offending vehicle as a red Dodge Ram pickup with a matching red ladder rack. After an investigation, the vehicle was located in Davenport, Iowa with the help of the Davenport Police.

According to police, the truck had been abandoned and the registration removed. The owner of the vehicle, Jason Cox of Muscatine, Iowa was located, and initially told police that the truck had been sold prior to the date of the crash.

After further investigation, police say Cox eventually admitted to being the driver of the truck. He was arrested and cited for failure to yield at stop intersection, leaving the scene of an injury accident and driving while license suspended. He was given a notice to appear in court on March 2, 2017 and released.