Nation’s lowest bacon reserve in 50 years expected to increase prices

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – Americans are eating so much bacon these days, reserves have hit a 50-year low and you might have noticed a change in prices.

The non-profit, Ohio Pork Council reported the demand for frozen pork belly, which is often made into bacon is out-pacing supply.

With low-level reserves, prices have increased. The council reports the price of pork belly increased by 20 percent in January.

While bacon might cost a bit more, the pork industry is not expected to run out of supply.

In a statement to KWQC, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture, Bill Northey said,

Iowa, which leads the nation in pork production, had a record 22.4 million pigs on our farms as of December 1, 2016, which is 7 percent more than the year before. Despite increasing production in Iowa and nationally, pork belly inventories, which is where bacon comes from, was at the lowest level since 1957. This is a testament to the deliciousness of bacon and rapidly increasing demand for this ‘meat-candy’.” Iowa farmers have responded to this growing demand by increasing production and I expect that to continue. It has been a challenging time economically in the pork industry, but I have no doubt about our farmers’ ability to meet customers’ demand for bacon and all the other pork products we enjoy.

Many people in the Quad Cities say, bacon is a staple in their diet.

“Bacons the best thing ever,” Janique Bea said. “You can’t have anything without bacon, burgers, breakfast, everything goes perfect with bacon.”

“If I rated it, it’d be up on ten,” Bobby Hickman said.

Kim Dopler at Johnnie’s Meat Market says his sales back that up.

“Maybe an average of 150 pounds a day,” he said. “There’s a craze, everybody loves it, its meat candy they call it and so it goes real fast.”

Because of that, Dopler says the low belly pork inventory has reached a 50-year low.

“There’s no shortage of hogs, I’ve talked to my suppliers, there are plenty of hogs being raised it’s just there’s only two bellies, two sides of bellies on a hog so, that goes first,” Dopler said.

He says this means you may be paying more for your bacon as soon as next week.

“It’s one of those things where you just sigh and just have to do what you have to do,” Dopler said.

He says he doesn’t expect increased prices to keep bacon lovers from buying their savory favorite.

“It never has and a couple years ago when bacon was really high, I don’t think it slowed down sales at all,” Dopler said.

The bacon lovers will tell you themselves, nothing will keep them from bringing home the bacon.

“Oh, I gotta have it, I have to have it with breakfast and everything,” Bea said.

“I mean I got high blood pressure, I’m not supposed to be eating all that pork, but I’m addicted to pork bacon, I like bacon, I’m sorry, I do,” Jerome Gogins said.

Dopler expects the price of bacon at his shop to go up about 40 cents per pound next week.