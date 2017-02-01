Nearly 40 mailboxes reported damaged or stolen in rural Jackson County

MAQUOKETA,Ia. (KWQC)- Over the weekend the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they fielded several calls regarding damaged and stolen mailboxes. Chief Deputy, Steve Schroeder said the calls began Saturday morning and confirmed nearly 40 mailboxes were reported stolen or vandalized.

“Some we were able to return to the rightful owners,” Schroeder said. “Some were damaged beyond repair and they are going to have to purchase a new one and put it up and that’s time and labor extensive.”

Officials said most of the incidents occurred along 169th Avenue and 226th Street in Jackson County. Jerry Dotterweich lives in that area and had his mailbox stolen. Although he has replaced it since the incident, he said he will be extra vigilant from now on.

“You’re kind of ticked, you would like to catch them but it’s impossible.”

Authorities found many of the mailboxes dumped into a nearby creek and ditch. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Officials said they have three individuals identified and anticipate charges within the next two or three days.