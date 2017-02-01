Rare Venus, Mars, moon triangle visible tonight in QC

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) – Stargazers in the Quad Cities and other parts of the U.S. were treated to a rare sight Tuesday evening.

Mars, Venus, and the moon were all visible together – and so bright you could see them with the naked eye.

The headline photo with this story was taken by Dave Foster in Clinton.

“Lucky the clouds parted just enough to get a few shots,” Foster tells KWQC by email.

Foster says he took the photo with a Nikon 7100 camera using a shutter speed of four seconds.

Experts say we are now in a two-week period in which Venus and Mars can be seen together, and on Tuesday night the moon joined them to form a triangle.

The triangle will be visible again tonight, Feb. 1, 2017, in front of the constellation Pisces the Fishes, according to EarthSky.org.

EarthSky advises to begin looking after dusk and, assuming clear skies, the triangle should again be visible with the naked eye.