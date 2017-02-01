Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as sec’y of state

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement after the United States Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State:

“As the CEO of one of the largest companies in the world, Rex Tillerson spent his career managing multinational operations and negotiating complex business deals with a number of foreign governments and business leaders around the world, providing him with unique insights and a broad understanding of the geopolitical landscape. Mr. Tillerson is a deal-maker, whose international business experience will be critical when working with other nations on important matters, like combatting the rise of ISIS, curbing Russian aggression, and preventing the growth of Iran’s nuclear program. “Mr. Tillerson will serve as an advocate of our national interests, and I look forward to working with him to address the many challenges we face to restore American leadership across the world.”

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after voting against Rex Tillerson, President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State:

“Election Day 2016 is a day that will live in cyber infamy—the result of a hostile foreign power intentionally attacking our democracy to influence the outcome of the presidential election. I have said repeatedly that this act of cyber warfare must not go unanswered, so I was deeply disturbed that Mr. Tillerson showed so little concern, and offered no plan to respond or hold Russia accountable. Secretary Tillerson’s close personal and business ties with President Putin give me no confidence that he would be an effective force in America’s dealings with Russia. There have even been reports that this Administration is considering dropping sanctions against Russia. There is bipartisan opposition to that idea in Congress, which will conduct vigorous oversight of the State Department.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led Senate has confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump’s secretary of state.

Senators voted 56-43 largely along party lines to approve Tillerson’s nomination to be the nation’s chief diplomat.

Most Senate Democrats opposed Tillerson’s nomination, angering Republicans who considered the former Exxon Mobil CEO to be highly qualified for the post.

Sen. Ben Cardin, the Foreign Relations Committee’s top Democrat, says he feared Tillerson would be a “yes man” and would not be able to prevent Trump from pursuing a misguided foreign policy that leads the country “on a march of folly.”

But Republicans had the numbers to push Tillerson’s nomination through. They got help from several Democrats who crossed party lines.

Tillerson’s ties to Russia and his stand on sanctioning Moscow have been a point of contention.