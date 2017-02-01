Thieves target parents while picking up children at daycare in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – The everyday routine of picking up and dropping off children at daycare has made some parents the targets of crime.

Bettendorf patrol officers issued a warning on Facebook after three incidents were reported on Wed. Feb. 1, 2017 involving purses stolen from vehicles, while the owners were picking up their kids from daycare facilities. Police haven’t said which daycare centers were involved.

Police want to remind everyone to keep your valuables locked up and out of view if left in a vehicle.

Also, if you see someone around vehicles that aren’t picking up children, call to report the incident and provide a description and give the location to the dispatcher.