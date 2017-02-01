Thieves target parents while picking up children at daycare in Bettendorf

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Tabor Andrew Bain
Credit: Tabor Andrew Bain

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – The everyday routine of picking up and dropping off children at daycare has made some parents the targets of crime.

Bettendorf patrol officers issued a warning on Facebook after three incidents were reported on Wed. Feb. 1, 2017 involving purses stolen from vehicles, while the owners were picking up their kids from daycare facilities. Police haven’t said which daycare centers were involved.

Police want to remind everyone to keep your valuables locked up and out of view if left in a vehicle.

Also, if you see someone around vehicles that aren’t picking up children, call to report the incident and provide a description and give the location to the dispatcher.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s