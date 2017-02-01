TV-6 Investigates: Tow truck driver who hit two houses faces permanent loss of CDL

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — The Moline tow truck driver who hit two houses in two weeks, may never be able to drive a tow truck again. Dean Ruefer is charged with DUI from the incident two weeks ago that left a Bridgeway flatbed tow truck in the family room of a Moline home.

Moline police records show Ruefer drove through three yards before crashing into the house early on January 18th. He told the officer that he had taken prescription medication earlier that night before the crash. The records also show Ruefer refused to take a drug test after the accident. By law, his license will be suspended on March fifth for a year.

Ruefer works for Bridgeway Auto Parts. State records list him as the secretary of the company. The suspension disqualifies his commercial drivers license for a year, and he may not be able to drive a tow truck ever again.

Court records show back in September of 2012, Ruefer was charged with a DUI after a motorcycle accident. A blood test showed he had a blood alcohol level of .125, about one and a half times above the legal limit. A judge granted him court supervision for the case, which he successfully completed. However that doesn’t eliminate the DUI incident from his commercial driving record.

If Ruefer’s convicted in the current case, his C.D.L. privileges will be permanently disqualified by law. TV-6 Investigates left a message for him at the company, but have not heard back.

The owner of the house Ruefer drove into estimates damage to the house costs $60,000.