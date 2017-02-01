Visitors shell out big bucks for hotel rooms on Groundhog Day

CNN Published:
CNN
CNN

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Penn. (CNN) – Groundhog day is tomorrow, and apparently some people are willing to spend a lot of money for a glimpse at Punxsutawney Phil.

Hotel website Trivago recently looked at average hotel rates in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where Phil appears every Groundhog Day.

The average price for a one-night hotel stay there around Groundhog Day stands at $450 a night.

By comparison, a hotel room in Houston where Super Bowl 51 happens this Sunday is $340.

Punxsutawney hotel prices fall more than $300 the day after Groundhog Day.

