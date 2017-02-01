WIU Student feels the effects of travel ban

Macomb, Il (KWQC) President trump held up the promise he made during his campaign, signing an executive order temporarily banning 7 countries from entering the states. Now that ban is having some effects on some local students. Western Illinois says they currently have 15 students effected by the ban, one student in particular is Iraqi native, Hashim Alrikabi, who says it’ll have some serious effects on him.

“If I want to visit my family back home, I can’t, I have to stay here to finish my program, and this is especially difficult for the students,” said Alrikabi.

President Trump tweeted out why he made the decision to sign off on the executive order so quickly. “If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the bad would rush into our country during that week, a lot of bad dudes out there,” he said.

But Alrikabi says he hopes the ban will be challenged and struck down, soon.

“I hope like this order might change because it would allow more communication, more interaction between people because I think once we understand each other and once we interact with each other then we will a real diversity,” he added.