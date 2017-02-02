Bettendorf School District approves $16.7 million Grant Wood construction

The following was posted on the district website:

At the Wednesday night (Feb. 1) school board work session, the Bettendorf Board of Education approved a $16.7M budget for construction improvements at Grant Wood Elementary School. Board members also recognized the community’s interest in keeping all six neighborhood elementary schools open.

Legat Architects, appointed in September, will now develop the design and architectural drawing for the school. The goal is for the Grant Wood Elementary project to be completed for the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year as Grant Wood transitions from a 2 to 3-section school to help reduce elementary class size in the district. Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools are slated to be the next elementary schools for facility improvements.

In May 2016, the Bettendorf Community School District completed a process of developing a 10-year elementary facilities plan. The Elementary Facility Advisory Committee recommended remodeling and construction at each elementary school to meet elementary facility standards and create 21st-century quality learning environments as well as equity across the district. The estimated cost of the improvements is $34.5M. The board’s direction was to begin renovation/construction at Grant Wood Elementary, move next to Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson, then continue with smaller projects at the other elementary schools

In August the board appointed Estes Construction as construction manager for the Grant Wood renovation and addition project. In September the board approved Legat Architect to design the project. On January 9, directors discussed the district’s elementary facilities plan. Due to increased projected costs, directors decided to reassess the initial proposals from the Elementary Facilities Advisory Committee.

The board found that the original projected costs did not include expenditures such as asbestos removal and HVAC, and had minimal updating of current structures to blend in with additions and renovated areas. Since Grant Wood, Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson are more than 50 years old and project costs are estimated to be more than half the cost of new construction, the board wanted to look into the costs of replacing of buildings with new schools. At their January 9 meeting, the board discussed their interest in potentially combing and closing a school. At Monday’s meeting board members recognized the community’s interest in keeping all six neighborhood elementary schools open.

Note: The number of sections in a school is equal to the number of classrooms per grade. For instance, a 3-section school has three 1st grade classrooms, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th; a 2-section school would have two 1stgrade classrooms, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Currently Grant Wood is moving from a 2-section to 3-section school. Herbert Hoover and Paul Norton are 3-section schools. Mark Twain and Neil Armstrong are 2-section schools. Thomas Jefferson is a 1-section school.