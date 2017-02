MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Classes are cancelled Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 at the Black Hawk College East Campus in Galva, due to an issue with the well system.

The spokesperson for the college says only a few classes are normally held on Fridays at the Galva campus, and students have been notified. Classes there will resume on Monday.

The Black Hawk College campus in Moline is not affected and will hold classes on Fri., Feb. 3, 2017 as usual.