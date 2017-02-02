Emotions run high after Bettendorf School Board grants millions to one elementary school

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) – Parents in the Bettendorf School District say they are concerned for the future of their schools and want doors to remain open. That’s why some gathered Wednesday, Feb. 1 as school officials worked to tackle a number of facility issues.

The board ultimately voted to give $16.7 million to Grant Wood Elementary to build a new school. The school will replace the building that current stands on the property.

But those dollars come out of a $22 million elementary facility budget. That means the amount given to Grant Wood is over 75 percent of the budget.

According to the Bettendorf School District website, Grant Wood has over 360 students. With that enrollment, the school is the third largest elementary school in the district.

Emotions were high after the decision, and some parents strongly disagreed with the way the funds were allocated.

“I feel like they didn’t really come to a good answer,” said Jennifer Swisher, PTA President and Bettendorf School District parent. “We have been doing this for a year now, over a year now, and we are still, at Mark Twain and Thomas Jefferson, don’t have answers. We don’t know in a year, or six months or two years where we are going to be. If we are going to be doing this again and fighting for our schools, or if we are going to be safe.”

But some parents, like John Menard, were happy with the decision.

“We’ve been in a predicament of not having enough room in these classes for our teachers and for the proportion of teachers and students,” said Menard. “It’s hedging over 24 students per teachers and getting more crowded. And it becomes a little more stressful environment for the kids to learn together, but it’s also a stressful environment for the teachers as well.”

Some parents also expressed concern about safety during the construction period. Those concerns will be discussed at the next school board meeting.