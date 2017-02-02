Fire at Rock Island restaurant listed as ‘accidental’-UPDATED

Related Coverage Quad Citizens remember Jake O’s Grille as more than a restaurant

UPDATE: Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty says the fire at Jake O’s Grille was listed as “accidental”. He says the cause was a piece of equipment in the lower floor of the restaurant.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.: Blackhawk road remains closed between 24th and 30th Street. The fire department is still on scene.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Officials closed down Blackhawk Road between 30th Street and 24th Street to battle a fire at Jake O’s Grille, 2900 Blackhawk Rd.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Monday, January 30, 2017. At 6:15 a.m. fire crews were still battling the flames.

