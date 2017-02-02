GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) — Walk in the footsteps of Brian “Fox” Ellis. He brings history to life. The accomplished storyteller has a way with words.

During his recent visit to Geneseo, Ellis told the story of a pivotal point in American history: the Underground Railroad.

The historical museum in town offers an opportunity for Ellis and other visitors to get an up close look at a hiding hole. The place where fugitive slaves hid on their flight to freedom.

The railroad was a series of safe houses and barns. Places where local families opposed to slavery hid slaves from 1836-1839.

The museum also has a display of shackles, a copper candlestick, a food basket and other items which tell the story about Geneseo’s role in the Underground Railroad.

Ellis also sings songs. Secret codes the fugitive slaves used on their flight to the north and into Canada. Walking where the slaves walked. Experiencing what they experienced.

Throughout history, Ellis says many people have courageously stood up for their beliefs. Doing what needed to be done to further the cause of freedom!

Flight To Freedom – Fran Riley Feature View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature Flight To Freedom - Fran Riley Feature