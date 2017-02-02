Lack of snow impacts local hardware store

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois. (KWQC)- While many in the Quad Cities are enjoying the lack of snow this season, one local hardware store said it has put a damper on winter supply sales. Handy True Value Hardware Store in Rock Island has an influx of shovels, salt and ice scrapers on its shelves. Store Owner, Bob Votroubek has been in the hardware business for 50 years and said sales tend to differ each winter.

“There are no two winters that are alike,” Votroubek said. “So when you’re planning your inventory and things like that you never take it for granted, that is what it boils down to.”

The store said it monitors the weather closely and never orders a whole season of supplies, to prevent a lack in sales. However, instead of selling winter supplies, Votroubek said he has seen customers purchase an influx of mousetraps, bug killers and even gardening supplies.

“Different things sell depending on the weather. I had a call yesterday for top soil, unusual that you would sell top soil in February but that’s the difference in the weather.”