Moline parents happy with new proposed classroom changes

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Elementary school parents in Moline are happy with an updated proposal from their school district.

“It sounds like they really have the children’s best interests in mind,” said Lincoln-Irving parent Christy Key.

Dozens heard a new proposal for classroom changes at Lincoln-Irving and Willard schools. The new plan keeps kids at their current schools. This was one of the biggest concerns for parents like Zack Dail.

“We knew we didn’t want to have to split our kids up,” said the Willard parent.

The previous plan put kindergarten through third grades at Lincoln-Irving and 4th and 5th grades at Willard.

“Having a 2nd grader and a 4th grader that are going to be 3rd and 5th next year the problem with that is we’ve got one kid here and one kid there,” Dail said.

Another change puts parent’s like Key at ease.

“I’m hoping his sibling will be able to come when he gets older since we’re zoned out of this district and then they both can become dual language,” she said.

Her kindergartener is part of Lincoln-Irving’s dual language program. Classrooms teach in both English and Spanish. The new proposal keeps three sections of that program instead of cutting it down to two.

“This is, I think, really what most of the parents all kind of agreed this is what we all wanted,” Dail said.

Parents say they are happy with the new proposal, and appreciate administration taking their concerns to heart.

“I feel very confident in the Moline administration,” Dail said. “I did not have this confidence before this process started.”

“I’m glad that they’re trying to work with the parents and trying to work with the students and keep everybody in mind and it’s not just what the school wants,” Key said.

Also under this proposal, Willard and Lincoln-Irving will fall under the same school zone. Students who move into the area will have the choice of dual-language at Lincoln-Irving or a traditional classroom setting at Willard.

The proposal will head to the education board for approval on Feb. 13. If approved, the changes will come this fall.