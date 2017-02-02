Teens arrested for mailbox theft/vandalism in rural Jackson County-UPDATED

UPDATE: Officials say they have arrested three teens in connection to the missing and damaged mailboxes in Jackson County.

The reports first came in on Saturday morning, January 28, 2017. Sheriff’s officials say 35 mailboxes were damaged or stolen from homes located on Pershing Road and Huntsville Road in Maquoketa; as well as homes on 169th Ave, 226th Ave, 217th Street and South Gary Owen Road in rural Zwingle and Bernard, Iowa.

After an investigation, three teens were charged with the thefts and vandalism; 18-year-old Tait Dale Hotler of rural Baldwin, 18-year-old Brayton William-Bradley Ragsdale of rural Maquoketa and a 16-year-old juvenile boy.

Officials say Hotler and Ragsdale were booked on the charges of 2nd degree criminal mischief and 2nd degree theft, both class D felonies. The juvenile was charged in juvenile court.

“Some we were able to return to the rightful owners,” Schroeder said. “Some were damaged beyond repair and they are going to have to purchase a new one and put it up and that’s time and labor extensive.”

Officials said most of the incidents occurred along 169th Avenue and 226th Street in Jackson County. Jerry Dotterweich lives in that area and had his mailbox stolen. Although he has replaced it since the incident, he said he will be extra vigilant from now on.

“You’re kind of ticked, you would like to catch them but it’s impossible.”

Authorities found many of the mailboxes dumped into a nearby creek and ditch. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing. Officials said they have three individuals identified and anticipate charges within the next two or three days.