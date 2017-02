Moline, Ill. (KWQC) – Moline police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired called around 10 p.m. on February 2, 2017.

They confirmed with TV6 a male was found on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses say a red four door vehicle left the scene at a high rate of speed crashing through a vinyl fence.

The suspect is still at large.

If you have any information called Moline police or Crime Stoppers.