Preview of some Super Bowl ads

HOUSTON, Texas (KWQC/NBC) – Super Bowl 51 is just three days away. Seventy-five-thousand will fill the Houston stadium to watch the Falcons and Patriots, while more than 100 million around the world will be watching on TV, with advertisers betting millions that they’ll keep watching during breaks in the action.

When it comes to the commercials, it is the high-stakes game, within the game. Advertisers try to score big and some have already released a sample of what viewers can see.

“This strategy, I think, is smart in that you get a buzz going, you stoke it with social media, but you don’t give the ad away before the game,” said James Cooper with Ad Week.

Advertisers hope to build momentum to get the most bang for the $5 million it costs for 30-seconds of air time during the big game.

“What better way to get awareness than to put it in front of a hundred million fans on super bowl sunday,” said Seth Kaufamn, CMO of Pepsico North America.

Some of the spots will use humor, others will pull at your heart-strings. Celebrities will pitch products, including Tom Brady, who’ll show-up in-between passes on the field.

84 lumber will air a Super Bowl commercial for the first time while Budweiser – a super bowl ad player for decades – will debut a spot about its German immigrant roots.

Another thing to look for on Sunday: the return of Budweiser’s spokes-dog Spuds Mckinzie, sort of.