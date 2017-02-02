One dead in Camanche shooting-UPDATED

UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety released information on the shooting that was reported on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. They say police were called to 616 5th Ave. in Camanche, Iowa to the report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Nicholas Luskey lying near a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to the mid torso.

Luskey was taken to Mercy Medical Center and then to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City where he was pronounced dead around 2:44 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2017.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing and further information will be released when it is available. Investigators say they believe this is an isolated incident and don’t believe the public has reason to be concerned of being in danger.

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate a shooting at a home in Camanche.

We are working to get more information, but we have confirmed that a man was shot and taken to the hospital. A young woman lives in the home on 5th Ave. where it happened.

