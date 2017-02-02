Students respond to negative messages aimed at basketball team

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (KWQC) – The Columbus Junction Varsity girls basketball team traveled to Mediapolis for a game Tuesday night.

Senior and starter on the Columbus varsity girls basketball team, Bailey Stroud says it was like any other night on the court. All until the next morning, when a friend at Mediapolis texted her a picture.

She says the showed derogatory comments that were written on a whiteboard in the Mediapolis locker room about Columbus athletes. Some of them were racial in nature.

“It had like some like things about her and some other people and it had like ‘go back to the border’ and like ‘go Trump,'” Stroud’s teammate, Vivi Anaya said.

Columbus Junction has a large Hispanic population. Anaya and Stroud say that’s why the picture is an eye sore to them, and many others in the community who have seen it.

“When it’s a basketball game, you go there to have fun and the next day we’re reminded, oh that’s really going on in the real world and now it’s going on in my high school life, like I think that’s what really hit some of us too,” Stroud said.

Anaya’s mother, Maggie Anaya says it’s painful to know this is going on at the high school level.

“I just feel offended, as I’m sure many other Hispanics and minorities do as well, just to see that this is coming from another teenager or from teenager,” Maggie Anaya said.

While hurtful, Anaya and Stroud say they don’t believe these actions reflect on Mediapolis schools as a whole.

“It was obviously somebody, one person or multiple, we don’t know, but not everybody that goes to Mediapolis is like that,” Anaya said.

“Just want people to take care of their actions and learn from it,” Stroud added.

The Mediapolis Superintendent says the district is investigating this incident and tells KWQC that these actions are not acceptable in any circumstances.

The Columbus girls basketball team now hopes to bring awareness to the racism issue.

“This is going on, not just in the real, like outside of high school, it’s going on in high school and in kid’s lives,” Stroud said.

Anaya and Stroud say their team refuses to let these negative actions get them down.

“Our big thing is have a positive impact and to show what Columbus is really about, that we’re not about making drama because of a white board, we’re not just those Hispanics that ‘need to go back to the border,’ we’re a community, we’re together, we support other communities,” Stroud said.

Stroud and Anaya say they’re trying to spread positivity throughout their team, their community and to their opponents on the court.

To keep that positivity moving forward, the theme for the Columbus girls basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3 is “crush cancer.” Stroud and Anaya say it’s all to support their opposing team, who lost someone in their community to cancer this week. That game begins at 6 p.m.