What’s In A Name-Wethersfield

It is a town that is no longer on the map, but historians don’t want people to forget about Wethersfield, Illinois.

It was founded in 1836 by a group of pioneers who came to Henry County from Wethersfield, Connecticut. They moved to the area and built a tiny cabin that was home to as many as 14 people. Eventually, the people built homes and businesses and the town grew to around 500 people.

Then in the 1850’s, the railroad decided to build a line through the area. Instead of building in Wethersfield, the railroad chose a site 1.5 miles outside the town. In those days, that was a long distance to travel and everyone wanted to be near the railroad. So many of the residents of Wethersfield actually moved their homes and businesses. Instead of just growing their former town, they formed a new town, and called it Kewanee.

For years the two towns grew side by side and eventually grew together. But in 1921, residents decided there was no need to have two towns, so they voted and decided Kewanee would be the only town to stay on the map.

Even though Wethersfield is no longer on the map, there is still evidence it was once there. There’s the Wethersfield cemetery where many of the town’s founders are laid to rest. Wethersfield High School is still open and educating students. And work is underway right now to restore the old pioneer cabin, where the early settlers lived. Historians hope it will give people a glimpse into what life was like when Wethersfield was founded. There’s also a Facebook page detailing Wethersfield’s history. Historians say they will work to make sure the name isn’t lost to history.

