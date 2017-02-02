WIU professor weighs in on terrorism and what the Trump Administration faces

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC)- Terrorism is a term we hear frequently, especially with the latest rhetoric from campaign season and with the new administration. Thursday night, WIU Professor Dean Alexander, along with the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, held a lecture on what terrorism actually is and what the new administration faces.

“We had planned this essentially four to five months ago,” Alexander said. “Depending on who the new administration was, we would have covered essentially going over the risks that are apparent here and abroad.”

The lecture also equipped those in attendance with information on how to spot terrorism in the making.

“Raise awareness regarding the desperate threats here domestically and internationally. Also, in regards to different ways the public can respond, local community can respond, business and law enforcement,” Alexander added.

To then potentially stop terrorism before it happens.

Those in attendance say it broadened their scope on what terrorism actually includes.

“It’s much more pervasive and has a lot more faces than what I would have guessed,” said Nancy Johnson, who frequently attends lectures put on by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

Alexander says terrorism will never be 100% stopped, but it can hopefully be slowed through raising awareness like this.

Part two of his lecture series will be held on March 2nd at 6 p.m. at the Moline Library. It will cover ISIS and the group’s threats and responses in America.