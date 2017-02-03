A breakdown of Iowa’s proposed bill that would defund Planned Parenthood

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – With a republican controlled legislature Iowa lawmakers could decide to strip funds from family planning organizations as early as next week.

Public relations manager for Planned Parenthood of the Heartland Rachel Lopez says this move will stop funding for abortions.

The bill would discontinue Iowa’s Medicaid family planning network waiver, more commonly known as IFPN.

The waiver is set-up to help Iowa men and women ages twelve to 54 whose income is up to 300 percent of poverty.

“We can’t use that IFPN funding for instance to pay for overhead, medical equipment or really anything except for the health services that those are allocated for,” Lopez said.

According to the IFPN website several services are covered including pap tests, pelvic exams and pregnancy testing.

“By law none of the IFPN funds can go to fund abortion,” Lopez said.

The bill being considered by lawmakers indicates a new state family planning program would replace IFPN. It also shows the new program would mirror IFPN. The only change would be in distribution of the funds.

“We believe that we can provide the core services as well as make sure that taxpayer dollars don’t go toward clinics that provide abortions,” said Iowa Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, a republican.

Democrats argue this would make access to family planning services more difficult, but republicans are confident they can expand access.

The bill passed the republican controlled senate 30-20 Feb. 2. It heads to the house Monday. If it clears the house republican Gov. Terry Branstad is expected to sign it. The IFPN would then end July 1, 2017.

Virginia lawmakers intruded a similar bill this week which would also defund family planning services that provide abortions.